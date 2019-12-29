Semi driver cited after losing control and causing crash

A truck driver has been cited for not maintaining control of his tractor trailer and causing a crash on U.S. 35 in Jackson County, Ohio.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say it happened just after 3 Sunday afternoon near Sour Run Road.

Troopers tell WSAZ Mohamed Hussein, 31, of Columbus, Ohio failed to maintain control of the semi as he was negotiating a curve on the wet roads.

Hussein’s rig jack-knifed, which caused it to slide into the grass median, run over some traffic signs, then into the opposite lanes.

When the rig crossed into oncoming traffic, it collided with a van with three people inside.

The driver, who is from St. Albans, suffered minor injuries. Her passengers and Hussein were not hurt.

Hussein was cited for failing to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.