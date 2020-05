Traffic is backed up along a major highway in our area after a semi-truck jackknifed after hitting a tree that fell in the road.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened just after 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning near Anderson Hollow Road north of the Buffalo Bridge along US 35.

Putnam dispatchers say the driver of the truck is not injured.

Both lanes of US 35 were shut down. The tractor trailer was blocking the entire road.

No word on when US 35 will reopen.