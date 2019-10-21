Crash causes semi truck to lose guardrail it is carrying along interstate

Wood County dispatchers say a crash between a semi truck and a car caused one southbound lane to close.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday near the rest area just south of Mineral Wells, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say the crash caused the semi truck to lose the guardrail it was carrying along I-77 south.

Several other cars were damaged because of the incident.

Crews are working to clear the debris from the roadway.

No word on if anyone was injured because of the crash.

