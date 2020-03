The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host an informational seminar to answer questions related to the potential impacts of the Coronavirus.

It's happening Wednesday, March 11 in the Sister Celeste Auditorium at the St. Mary’s Highlawn Building along Collis Avenue.

The seminar is open to Chamber members and the public.

It will last from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.