Sen. Capito talks economic stimulus money

Many Americans have begun receiving their government stimulus checks, leaving others to wonder about theirs.

Eligible residents will receive $1,200 as head of household and $2,400 for a married couple filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals



$112,500 for head of household filers and



$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

“It will be coming in tranches,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican. “Every day more and more will be coming. If your bank info is with the IRS and you filed taxes in 2018, 2019, you’re going to get a check quicker than those who receive a paper check in the mail.”

She says if you haven’t received payment in a few weeks, you can reach out to her office to help track it down.

Some college students have earned money, paid taxes, but are claimed as dependents by their parents, making them ineligible for government stimulus money.

“We did make some adjustments for college students on student loan repayment and those kinds of things to put it on hold for six months, but that seems to be one of the consistent groups that’s left out,” Capito said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do about that, but that may be something we revisit.”

Those on Social Security, Railroad, Veterans of Survivor benefits will receive payment without any further action required.

The IRS is set to release a website later this week where you can track your payment. To learn more click HERE

“I think more clarity around our Social Security recipients and others that maybe fall in the older category, would probably be good,” Capito said. “A lot of them aren't as computer savvy and they're not sure how to follow their refunds.”

If you need to submit your banking info you can do so HERE

Use the link above if:



You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income. Or



You weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons.

Make sure the websites you visit include .gov in the URL. That's how you can verify the website is legitimately from the government.