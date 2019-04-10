Sen. Joe Manchin considering running for WV Governor

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin confirms to DC Correspondent Alana Austin he’s considering running for Governor in 2020.

“I’m concerned about the state of West Virginia. I want to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction," Manchin said on Wednesday.

The Senator previously served as Governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010, but left that post to be in the U.S. Senate. He won a special election in 2010 to complete the remainder of the late Robert Byrd’s term.

In November 2018, Manchin narrowly defeated GOP Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to keep his seat. The current Governor, Jim Justice, ran for his post in 2016 but then switched to the Republican Party.

“There’s been a lot of talk and consideration. A lot of people in West Virginia are concerned. My main concern is the state of West Virginia, the people I’ve represented for 37 years in some capacity,” Manchin told Alana Austin.

Manchin says he will make the decision sometime in the fall – with the input of his family – on whether to run.

Manchin says he is weighing how best to serve West Virginians, especially on key issues, like education, opioids, health care and infrastructure.

“Public service – if it’s truly in your blood and your heart and your soul, it’s not about private gains and private entities…it’s called public service and not self service,” Manchin said.