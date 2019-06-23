Sen. Manchin introduces a bill for a veteran 3 digit crisis hotline similar to 911

Senator Joe Manchin is introducing a bill that would create a 3-digit phone number similar to 9-1-1 for veterans in crisis.

According to the Senator the VA crisis line's current phone number is 11 digits long and the caller has to listen to a menu and press an additional button to talk to someone.

The rate of veteran suicide is nearly twice that of the normal civilian population and an estimated 20 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States. Senator Manchin hopes an easy to remember crisis hotline number could help prevent some of those deaths.

"One of the first lines of defense that we have all of us know, in times of emergency especially preventing a veteran suicide is the crisis line we have. The number is 1-800-273-8255.. How many of us can remember that?" said Senator Manchin.

As of right now if a veteran is in need they should call the current hotline number at 1-800-273-8225