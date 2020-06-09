Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd's death

Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd's death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse.

Paul spoke Tuesday with the activists, who are seeking answers in the recent shooting death of a black woman by Louisville, Kentucky, police.

During the nearly hour-long discussion, Paul lamented that police officers sometimes follow bad policies.

And in cases of police abuse, he says the bar for firing offending officers should be low.

The libertarian-leaning Kentucky lawmaker has worked in recent years with Democrats in pressing for criminal justice reform.

A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.