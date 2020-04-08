Sen. Sherrod Brown proposes 'Heroes Fund' pay

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, announced Wednesday that he, along with five other Senate Democrats, is introducing a plan for essential workers to receive a pay increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, nicknamed the "Heroes Fund" proposes an increase of $13 per hour for medium wage essential workers, capping at $25,000 through Dec. 31, 2020 for workers who make less than $200,000 per year.

The increase in pay would be funded through the CARES Act, which passed last month.

The plan also includes $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to attract the work force needed to aid in the crisis.

“They're the ones who keep the society together during this pandemic, allowing others to stay home,” Brown said. “They're the ones people don't notice until they're not doing their work. If we're going to tell these workers they're essential to our country, you have to go to work during a public health emergency then their pay checks should reflect that.”

Brown says there is no Republican support yet since the bill hasn't been formally introduced. He also says leaders will work to find a definition for essential workers eligible for that pay increase.