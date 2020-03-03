Senate passes bill to allow credit/debit cards at W.Va. Turnpike toll booths

A legislative bill that would allow debit and credit cards to be used at toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike passed Tuesday in the state Senate.

The measure was approved 32-2, according to lawmakers.

The bill stipulates that the West Virginia Parkways Authority will have the power to control which booths take cards. It would not actually happen until July 2022 or later.

Lawmakers say the cost of tolls could be higher for people who pay with cards to offset the bank fees that the Parkways Authority will face.

The Senate made a motion to amend the title of the bill. If the House agrees to the change, it will head toward the governor’s desk for possible approval.

