Senior league celebrates return of bowling

Recreational activities are getting back in business as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Members of a senior citizen bowling league in Ironton say at their age, shaking off the rust isn't as easy as it used to be.

"I wondered if my shoulder would come off the first time I rolled the ball, but so far it's hanging on there," Dale Turner said.

After being pent-up away from each other and their favorite hobby since March, they're thrilled Spare Time Recreation on South 3rd Street is back open.

"The people I know are the people I bowl with," Turner said. "We didn't know when we were going to get to bowl again. We're really happy to have this place open again."

"I couldn't wait to get back bowling again," William Gosselin said. "This quarantine killed me without having my favorite pastime."

Health officials say seniors are more at risk for COVID-19 than most, but this older group of bowlers say they feel safe at the bowling alley.

"I think the odds are pretty much in my favor," Turner said.

Co-owner Mark LaFon says employees clean their bowling balls between each patron's use.

"We take the balls to them, we ask them to leave the balls at their lanes, and we take them back," LaFon said.

LaFon says while bowling alleys aren't considered essential businesses, it certainly doesn't feel that way to the employees who work there.

"For us as business owners, we needed the business," he said. "We have people we employ who depend on their paychecks."

The skating rink in the same building next to the bowling alley will be opening Friday night for the first time since the shutdown. They do laser tag there too, but there's no timeline yet on when that can resume.

While that bowling alley was shutdown for the pandemic, they installed new synthetic lanes.

