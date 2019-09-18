September declared as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders joined Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Glenn Jeffries Wednesday at the Capitol to declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"We are thrilled the State of West Virginia will officially declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," said Kelly Wymer, co-founder of West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders. "Childhood cancer cuts too many lives short for children. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month allows us to educate the public about the huge impact childhood cancer plays in our state, as well as the fact that the National Cancer Institute only designates four percent of its budget to pediatric cancer."

A butterfly and balloon release followed to honor the cancer crusaders and those taken to soon.

The goal was to raise awareness for the thousands of kids living with cancer and to honor those who have lost the difficult battle.

Thousands of people across the Mountain State also wore gold Wednesday to represent the kids battling cancer.

One of those people was Ellie Washington, a 5-year-old who had cancer at just 17 months old. She beat it but relapsed this past May.

"Nothing has slowed this child down whatsoever, she's amazing," said Brandon Washington, Ellie's father. "Even through the worst of the days of treatment and radiation and stuff, she stayed strong. She never let it bother her."

Ellie's dad says she is currently cancer free.

Childhood cancer affects thousands of children across the nation and many families in West Virginia. One of eight children will not survive childhood cancer. Each day, 43 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer. There are 71 potential years of life lost on average when a child dies of cancer, compared to 17 potential years of life lost for adults.