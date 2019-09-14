Serious crash shuts down road in Jackson Co., Ohio

A serious crash has shut down Mayhew Road in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident has Mayhew Road shut down at both ends at State Route 32 and State Route 93.

Troopers tell WSAZ that two cars were involved in the crash.

According to troopers, two people were flown to the hospital after the crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

There is no word on how long the road is expected to be shut down.

