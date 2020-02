Your family can sing and dance along with 'Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!' Tuesday and Wednesday in Charleston.

Cookie Monster is ready for 'Sesame Street Live!'

Tuesday's show starts at 6 p.m., with a pre-show at 5 p.m.

There are two shows Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a pre-show at 5 p.m.

You can watch Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and more at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

