One woman arrested after infant was left in hot car

South Charleston Police say Monica Keaton, 35 of Charleston, has been arrested after leaving a 3-month-old baby boy in a car while running into Walmart.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, the incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Southridge Walmart in South Charleston.

Police say there was a report of a new born child in a vehicle with no adult. When arriving on scene, they found the baby "sweating profusely" in a car seat soaked with sweat. South Charleston fire Department and Medics arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital.

South Charleston Fire Department checked the vehicle's temperature ten minutes after the infant was removed and the doors were open. They say it was around 129 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keaton was arrested for child neglect with significant/substantial risk of injury or death. The infant is now in custody of the State and is reported to be in good condition.

