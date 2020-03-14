Several arrested for break-ins in Wayne County

Six people have been arrested and four others on wanted after a string of break-ins in Wayne County.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says the six were arrested after two search warrants where deputies found stolen property and drugs.

Deputies found the stolen goods at a home known as "the Trap House" on a street in a Fort Gay neighborhood.

Crystal meth and other stolen property were found in another house which investigators call a known drug house.

U.S. Marshals arrested Carl Mounts, James Howell, Thurman Endicott, and Nicholas Perry, all from Fort Gay and Brett Thomas from Louisa.

Deputies say they are still looking for James Dean, Richard Gilkerson, from Fort Gay, Aaron Jude from Tomahawk, Ky., and Toni Anderson from South Carolina.

The Fort Gay Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit were also part of the investigation.