Several fire departments fight house fire in Boone County

Several different fire departments were called out early Wednesday to fight a house fire.

It happened along Rt. 17 in Boone County. Crews say no one was hurt.

When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews from Madison, Danville, Morrisvale, Racine, Spruce River and Van were called in to fight it. The Boone County Ambulance Authority also responded.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

