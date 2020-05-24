Several people injured in shooting along Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard

Several people were injured during a shooting along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Sunday morning near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to Corporal Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Responding officers located several individuals injured.

Vest said it is still early in the investigation and details for release are limited. WMBF News will provide more updates as they come in.

Sunday’s early-morning shooting comes one week after shots rang out on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue on May 17.

Seven people have been arrested and charged in connection with that shooting, which police said was gang-related. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.