Several people shot aboard Greyhound bus in California

Several people have been shot aboard a Greyhound bus south of Bakersfield, authorities told local media.

The bus, which originated in Los Angeles, was heading north on Interstate 5, KBAK reported.

The alleged shooter was aboard the bus when he opened fire, local media reported.

Authorities said the situation is stable and there’s no longer a threat to the public.

Multiple agencies have responded to the shooting, KGET reported.

It was unknown if there are any fatalities or the extent of the injuries.

