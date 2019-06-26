Several pets die in Ohio house fire

Several pets died in a house fire in Burlington, Ohio Wednesday evening.

Our crew at the scene says six people live in the house at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue (Township Hwy 1026.)

Four people were home at the time of the fire, but they saw smoke and managed to escape.

We're told four puppies, a dog, and a cat died.

The fire started in the bedroom, according to investigators.

The South Point Volunteer Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, and Fayette Township Fire Department responded.

