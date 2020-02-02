Several school districts closed because of sickness

As the number of flu cases continue climbing in what's already been a very busy, and deadly, flu season, schools across our region are being forced to close for a few days to clean classrooms and give students a chance to recover.

Boyd County and Ashland Independent Schools will be closed Monday Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4 because of low attendance and so many students suffering from the flu and other illnesses.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that classes have been cancelled for Boyd County because of illness.

Greenup County and Russell Independent Schools will also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Green Local and Northwest Local in Scioto County, Ohio will be closed Monday.

On Sunday, Russell Independent Schools made the call to cancel saying a deep cleaning will be going on at all schools those days.

The district is asking parents to take these days to wash backpacks and jackets.

In a statement, the district said students who come back to class from being sick before their doctor's note says they should return, will be sent home. Students with a fever of 100 degrees or above will also be sent home.

According to the CDC, flu levels have been considered high in Kentucky since mid-December. West Virginia is also considered high right now, while Ohio's levels are in a moderate stage.

For an updated list of school closures, click here.

