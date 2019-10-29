Several shots fired into Ona Volunteer Fire Department; trucks damaged

At least 13 shots were fired into the Ona Volunteer Fire Department building, damaging three trucks, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Tuesday.

The sheriff said someone shot through the station’s garage doors, hitting three truck’s radiators and transmission lines. As a result, two of the trucks will be out of service.

Fluids were seen leaking from the garage.

The incident happened sometime Monday night. There are no suspects at this time. Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to determine more information.

No one was hurt in the incident.

