Several students facing juvenile petitions after high school fight

Several students could be facing juvenile petitions after a fight at Capital High School Thursday morning.

School resource officer Travis Hill says the fight broke out between three or four students around 8:25 a.m. Thursday during breakfast in the commons area.

He says during the incident, an assistant principal trying to break up the fight slipped on spilled milk and juice and fell, injuring his wrist and knee. Hill says the school nurse examined that assistant principal, and he didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Hill says he and other faculty broke up the fight and separated the students involved into different rooms to de-escalate the situation.

Hill says the students involved are suspended, and juvenile petitions could be filed within the next day or two.

Hill says no students were injured.

