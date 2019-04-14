Several thousand Appalachian Power customers without power after severe storm

As severe weather is passing through our region, many are experiencing power outages.

According to American Electric Power's outage map, there are 1,282 Lincoln County homes and businesses without power. While Wanye County has 1,986 reporting service interruptions. Other counties experiencing problems include Boone, Cabell, Clay Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Mingo, and Putnam.

Many of the major outages were reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.

There is no word as of now as to what caused these issues.

Restoration is expected for later this evening.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for more updates on this passing weather system.