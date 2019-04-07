UPDATE | Power restored to thousands after Cabell County power outage

UPDATE 4/7/2019 4:00 p.m.

According to an AEP outage map, power has been restored to thousands after a power outage early Sunday morning.

Less than 200 homes remain without power.

It is unknown what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL STORY

More than 3,600 customers are without power in Cabell County Sunday morning.

According to AEP's outage map, 2,704 customers should expect a restoration time of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 4 p.m. restoration time is expected for 396 customers.

Most of the outages are reported between Barboursville and Ona. The outage was reported around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

There is no word on what caused the power outage.