Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of the region for Friday night

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region for Friday night.

The watch was in effect until 10:45 p.m. Here are the counties affected: Scioto, Gallia, Lawrence, OH; Boyd, Elliott, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence, KY; Cabell, Wayne, WV.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued late Friday afternoon for Scioto, Gallia and Vinton counties in Ohio.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says storms Friday evening could cause power outages and localized street flooding. A line of scattered thunderstorms was traveling through southern Ohio and was expected to affect the area north of Charleston in West Virginia.

He expected temperatures to drop from the 80s into the 70s Friday evening.

