A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several counties in the WSAZ viewing area.

The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch until 10 p.m. Saturday for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Roane, and WIrt Counties in West Virginia.

Athens and Meigs Counties in Ohio are also under the watch.

The greatest threats are scattered gusty winds and scattered large hail.

