Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for the region

The entire WSAZ viewing area is under at least one of two Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued Sunday afternoon and evening.

A few eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio counties are under a watch that lasts until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The rest of the viewing area is under a watch that will expire at 3 a.m. Monday.

At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, HD Dual Doppler Radar showed strong thunderstorms with a history of severe warnings moving in to our far western counties.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest watches and warnings.