Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The entire WSAZ viewing area is under at least one of two Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued Sunday afternoon and evening.
A few eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio counties are under a watch that lasts until 11 p.m. Sunday.
The rest of the viewing area is under a watch that will expire at 3 a.m. Monday.
At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, HD Dual Doppler Radar showed strong thunderstorms with a history of severe warnings moving in to our far western counties.
