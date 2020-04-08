Severe storm damage in Nicholas County

Nicholas County 911 is reporting a storm that rolled through in the early morning hours Wednesday left behind a lot of damage.

A dispatcher told WSAZ that heavy winds knocked a trailer off its foundation.

Most of the damage is in the Calvin and Craigsville areas.

There are reports of many downed trees with even debris being found in the trees.

AEP is reporting more than 300 customers without electricity in our region.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.