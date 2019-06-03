Severe weather creates matchup of carport vs carport

The new Godzilla movie is now theaters, and while big screen monster on monster action is nothing new, it's not often you hear about carport versus carport.

Strong winds caused damage Sunday in South Point, Ohio. The National Weather Service had a crew at the scene and determined it was not a tornado that touched down.

That unlikely collision was one result of severe weather that hit a community Sunday.

As the sky turned dark around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, neighbors along 3rd Street East in South Point quickly realized it wasn't going to be a typical storm.

"I've never seen it that bad," Judy Partin said. "I saw something white going around in a circle."

Heavy wind picked up a carport from a driveway, and it crashed into a couple cars and houses, ending up colliding into Peggy Rowe's carport two homes over.

A couple pillars on Rowe's carport were dented and knocked down.

"All these people of all ages came to help us," Rowe said, "because my husband has health problems, and so do I believe it or not, so we were really happy to have them here."

Across the street, the storage building next to Judy Partin's house was turned upside down.

Tree limbs were scattered all over the neighborhood.

The flying carport crashed into Daniel Bailey's car, smashing a window.

"I sent my wife and daughter to the bathtub," Bailey said. "I went next door. I have an elderly neighbor I wanted to check on and make sure was okay."

The National Weather Service had a crew at the scene Monday. After surveying the damage, they determined it was straight line winds and not a tornado that touched down.

"It could've killed somebody," Partin said.

