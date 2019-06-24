Severe weather risk for WSAZ region yet again

A summer storm pattern revived AGAIN!

Since May, the warm season storm pattern has run amok across much of America. Wave after wave of quick hitting, sometimes violent wind and thunder rain squalls have paraded from the heartland of America through Appalachia on their way to a watery grave off the east coast. The rounds of rain have been so consistent that the early stages of the growing season have been slowed on the farm yet are going gang busters on landscapes.

Down to business, as this afternoon-evening the newest risk of storms with fast hitting winds (main risk straight line, small risk circular), pockets of hail and street flooding downpours will be swooping in from the southwest. Life guards and little league/softball coaches will need to be vigilant to get swimmers/players to safe cover once the horizon darkens and the rumbles of thunder grow loud enough.

Given a few tornado warnings have already been issued in South Central Kentucky, there is a somewhat elevated risk of a few brief tornado warnings for our area.

Officially, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for our region as issued by the National Weather Service. So moms and dads, keep the kids playing close by (within shouting distance) as the early evening weather plays out.

As to why this pattern is so relentless, I offer two tangible explainers: With so much water in the ground, the ability of the land to “transpire” that moisture into the air and raise humidity levels is near 100 percent efficiency. That’s a fancy way of saying the tropical humidity is entrenched for the end of June. Secondly, the lack of 90 degree days so far is a by-product of a stubborn cool whirlpool that has been guarding much of the Midwest and Northeast since May. Until this swirl in the heavens departs and the heat of summer builds, we should expect rounds of strong to severe storms to linger.

The late week break in this long-standing pattern does offer the prospects of drying and heating until this upcoming weekend. Whether that can become a trend will need to be determined.

