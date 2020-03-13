Severe weather update, late evening

High wind risk lessened as rains spread out



Local high water likely worst we see



Cooler, blustery Friday ahead

After a spring weather treat on Thursday when highs topped out in the mid-70s (the warmest of the year which was 80-ish back in January), the fear was rowdy thunderstorms armed with high winds and heavy rains would roll through the region.

So far though as of 10 p.m., those feared strong winds have remained locked up in the heavens above. Talk to any passenger on the United evening flight into Yeager from Chicago and they would attest to a turbulent chop heading into Charley West. Winds in the 5,000 to 25,000-foot layer remained in the 50 knot range late this evening. But the mechanism to get those winds down to the ground to cause a ruckus has not been realized yet.

While in the next few hours there is still the risk that those winds can be tugged down to the ground by a strong thunderstorm, odds of a high-wind event causing power hits has lessened.

Likewise the rains that have fallen have measured less than 1 inch in most areas. With a few more downpours expected overnight, the most likely event is for nothing more than nuisance street flooding. Should that trend hold true, then the Flash Flood Watch would too expire without fanfare.

But a cautionary note is that the core of the lowest pressure in the atmosphere has yet to pass, so we can’t totally sound the all clear on high winds or high water just yet.

