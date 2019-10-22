Sex offender arrested at elementary school in Pike County, Kentucky

Deputies arrested a convicted sex offender who showed up at a school in Pike County, Kentucky.

Richard Bartley, 74, of Pikeville, is a lifetime sex offender, according to Kentucky State Police's registry. He was convicted on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of rape in the third degree. Troopers say the victims were seven, 12, and 14 years old.

According to the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Bartley was caught in the parking lot of Valley Elementary School in Pikeville Monday.

A school resource officer received a tip from a parent that Bartley was previously on school grounds. Deputies later watched him pull into the parking lot at the end of the school day.

Bartley was in the driver's seat. Deputies say he had a family friend in the vehicle with him and they were picking up her kids.

Deputies charged Bartley with violating the registered sex offender school restrictions. He also had an active bench warrant unrelated to this arrest.