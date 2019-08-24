Sexual assault reported on Marshall University campus

A message sent to Marshall University students late Friday night is alerting them to a sexual assault incident on campus.

According to the email message, the incident happened Thursday night in an on-campus residence hall. It goes on to say that the people involved knew each other.

The incident was reported to the Marshall University Office of Public Safety on Friday evening.

According to the email sent to students:

"It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent from your partner. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity. This is reflected in the university’s Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Harassment, Sexual & Domestic Misconduct, Stalking, and Retaliation Policy. A student in violation of university policies faces sanctions up to and including expulsion."

The university is required to release the information as requited by the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

