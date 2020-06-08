17-year-old earns high school diploma and college degree

One of the youngest graduates from Shawnee State University received her degree during the Spring 2020 Commencement May 16.

Abby Keith, 17, finished the academic year earning both her high school diploma and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

“I am fortunate to have a family who have been nothing but supportive of my academic endeavors,” Keith said. “My mother drove me to class every day for four years until I was old enough to get my license.”

Keith started in Shawnee State’s College Credit Plus program just after finishing seventh grade at age 12.

"Abby's achievement is amazing," said Amanda Means, SSU Assistant Director of Recruitment and Transfer. "The four-year degree she has earned early, the head start on joining the workforce, and the cost savings are what makes the CCP program an amazing opportunity for Ohio students who qualify and work hard.”

Keith continued to take classes at Shawnee State University while earning her degree from Western Brown High School in Mt. Orab.

With a focus on science and a keen interest in neurology, Keith was able to pursue all the courses to build a foundation toward a career in neuroscience. She has been accepted into the neuroscience graduate program at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where she plans to work on helping others facing daunting challenges.

“Currently, research is focused on neurological issues, such as addiction and traumatic brain injury,” Keith said. “Neuroscience combines my shared love of biology and psychology, and my hope is to do something great in the world.”

