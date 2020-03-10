Shawnee State University awaits results from coronavirus test

The medical director of the Portsmouth City Health Department tells WSAZ that three patients who are showing symptoms of coronavirus are students at Shawnee State University.

"This is not a time for panic," said Dr. David Byers. infectious disease doctor. "This is a possible case, it is not confirmed and many such cases nationally have been negative."

The three returned from an international trip with a small group of students for spring break last week.

"At this point we don't believe there is widespread transmission in the community," Byers said. "Having people go and request testing unfortunately just ends up bogging down the system."

One student visited an on-campus clinic and was tested for the virus. The other two went to a facility outside of the health departments jurisdiction and were told by medical staff they didn't need to be tested, although they were showing symptoms.

"The health departments, the hospitals and the university have been meeting regularly for a few weeks and have created a plan to address this issue," Byers said.

The results should be returned within a day or two.

About 20 people have been quarantined who have come into contact with the three students.

Most of those quarantined are other students.