Shawnee State plans for in-person classes to return in the fall

Shawnee State University is planning for in-person classes for the fall.

Jeff Bauer, president of Shawnee State University, announced plans to return to campus in a phased approach over the summer leading to the start of the fall semester on August 24.

Bauer says officials are working to make necessary changes to the classrooms over the summer, so they can develop safety protocols and establish guidelines for faculty, staff and students.

The university has already started the fist phase of preparations. From now until June 28, employees in non-public offices are returning to campus to prepare for the fall semester. Students in a handful of health and science courses are also coming back to campus during the month of June for laboratory experiences.

“The labs are going well,” Bauer said. “Students in our health sciences are used to wearing face masks and personal protective equipment. Our faculty are doing an extraordinary job of assessing and modifying classrooms to further improve safety and we’re learning from their feedback as we move forward.”

From June 29 through August 23, officials say most public services on campus will open back up to provide academic and student services. Some will also continue remotely.

The fall semester is set to begin August 24 with a combination of in-person classes and remote instruction for larger class sizes, based on safety requirements.

University officials say housing will be open to students.

“We’re coming back to the classroom,” Bauer said. “Face-to-face instruction will resume and students should expect a mix of in-person and online classes. While the delivery may vary, we will continue to provide our students and community the full range of services they have grown to rely upon from Shawnee State University.”

The university is expecting more than 3,300 new and returning students.

