Shelby gets adopted after capturing foster family's heart

A dog who has been on the road to recovery since being found barely alive back in January now has a forever home.

According to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, Shelby has been adopted by her foster family, Travis, Kristen, Braden and Ella Austin.

The shelter says this family has fostered many dogs over the years and have never asked to adopt one, but they say Shelby quickly claimed their hearts.

The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says while they received many wonderful applications from families who wanted to adopt her, it soon became apparent that Shelby was loved, happy and where she was meant to be.

"We decided that there was no reason to put her through another transition when she had already endured so much," shelter officials said in a Facebook post.

Shelby also has 2 new dog friends, Mario and Fergie along with several cat companions.

"Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated to help Shelby. Your generosity and support is much appreciated and we are grateful for the community of kind people...both near and far... who answered the call to save her. Most of all, thanks to the Austin family for loving her and giving her a wonderful home," shelter members said.

