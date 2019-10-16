Shelem is a 23-year-old self-produced hip-hop aritst and civil engineer.

Shelem performs in Studio 3.

Originally born in West Africa, he resides in Charleston today.

Shelem began producing when he was 14-years-old, recording his own songs a year later.

This year, he released a single title, "Delivery Man," and launched a synchronous merchandise campaign all around the tri-state.

Next year's agenda includes a regional tour and releasing a sophomore project album.

Today in Studio 3, Shelem performed a rare acoustic version of his song "Toast to U," a song for his girlfriend.