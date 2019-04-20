Shelters warn against buying animals for Easter

This time of the year rabbits, ducks, and chicks are bought for Easter but local shelters warn against getting these animals.

Officials say while it may seem like a good idea, these non-traditional pets require more care than a typical dog or cat including more housing and attention in and out of the home.

Animal advocates say the harsh reality is that after Easter many families are no longer able to keep up with the care of the animals and later release them into the wild where they are not trained to gather and hunt food -- usually starving to death a short time later.

Shelters say anyone looking for an animal should consider adopting a dog or cat from a shelter that allows you to return the animal if it isn't working-out.