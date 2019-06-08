Sheriff: 'Dangerous' drugs found in Gallia County bust

One person is in custody after investigators found drugs and money at a home in the Cheshire area of Gallia County.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the search happened Saturday afternoon at a home on South Locust Street.

Champlin says the raid was the result of several investigating agencies working together.

"Thankfully, dangerous drugs and the money which is believed to be the proceeds from the sale of those drugs are now safe and sound where they belong, in our evidence room," said Champlin.

Champlin says he is not releasing the name of the person that was arrested until the investigation is concluded.

