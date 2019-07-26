Sheriff: Deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl-laced drug

A deputy is in the hospital after the Sheriff says he was exposed to what is believed to be heroin laced with fentanyl.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the deputy thought the person driving the vehicle in front of him was experiencing some kind of medical emergency, so he pulled the person over and called 911.

The deputy then got in the person's car to move it and that's when the Sheriff says he was exposed to the drug.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.

The deputy was decontaminated and is expected to be okay and released from the hospital shortly.

The suspect will face a drug charge.

