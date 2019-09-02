Sheriff: Man attacks grandpa with glassware

A Fayette County man is in jail for allegedly attacking his grandparent with glassware.

Tyler Schoolcraft, 22, of Deepwater, is charged with malicious wounding, a felony, and violation of a protective order.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call Sunday afternoon. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the alleged attack happened at a home on Boonesboro Road.

Investigators say the suspect "attacked a grandparent with glassware, causing lacerations to his head that required medical treatment."

Schoolcraft is in the Southern Regional Jail without bail.

The Smithers Police Department assisted the sheriff's department at the scene.

If you have any information about the case, call the sheriff's department at (304) 574-3590, contact the department on its Facebook page, or reach out to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP.