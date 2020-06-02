Sheriff: More than 100 marijuana plants found at home

Charges are pending after Greenup County deputies say they found more than 100 marijuana plants at a home Wednesday.

Sheriff Matt Smith tells WSAZ someone called his office with a tip about the grow operation.

When deputies went to the home, they say some plants were on the front porch and in clear view.

The owner was outside cutting his grass, and admitted to deputies that there were more plants inside.

In total, 120 plants were taken from the home.

It is unclear the total street value of the plants.

