Sheriff: Richwood Police Chief arrested

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department says the Richwood Police Chief has been arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, Charles L. Burkhamer, Jr., was charged with domestic battery.

Deputies say Burkhamer, Jr. and a family member got into an argument and caused a domestic disturbance at their home Wednesday. They say Burkhamer Jr. allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm and tried to physically remove her from the home.

Burkhamer Jr. was arrested and released on a $2500 bond.

According to the Richwood mayor, Burkhamer Jr. has been suspended.

The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is investigating.