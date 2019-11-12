Sheriff: Thief steals $9,000 in parts from Wayne County Schools bus garage

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is investigating a theft at the Wayne County Schools bus garage.

Sheriff Rick Thompson tells WSAZ the Wayne County Board of Education contacted his office about the incident in October.

Thompson called it a "possible breaking and entering."

The thief stole three turbos -- a part that forces air into the engine's cylinders to make a vehicle more fast and powerful -- valued at approximately $9,000.

Sheriff Thompson said a school resource deputy "discovered other criminal activity" during the investigation, but he did not explain what that activity was. He did say the school resource deputy is working with detectives from the Wayne County Sheriff's Department's Drug Enforcement Unit.

If anyone has information about the missing turbos, they should contact the sheriff's department at 304-272-6378.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

