Sheriff: Warrant leads to major drug bust in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that on May 15th Sheriff John Kirk and a Martin County deputy were sent to 62 Shadle Fletcher Lane in Inez to serve an arrest warrant.

Upon arrival, a man made eye contact with Sheriff Kirk before standing up and attempting to hide a large clear bag with what deputies believed to be narcotics inside. The man was ordered to show his hands before being detained.

Afterwards Sheriff Kirk left to obtain a search warrant, and once obtained and executed they located a number of bags containing meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

In total around two grams of meth, less than four grams of cocaine, less than eight ounces of marijuana, and an unspecified amount of heroin were recovered.

Also recovered were a tin can with already smoked rolled joints inside, a black digital set of scales, two syringes (one empty and one loaded and uncapped), a set of tan and silver digital scales, and $981 in cash.

43-year-old Charles Fletcher was arrested and faces four first-degree possession charges and four first-degree trafficking charges each for meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana as well as one charge for buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.