Sheriff announces snow emergency

Sheriff Marty Donini announced early Friday morning that Scioto County is under a level two snow emergency.

The announcement was made around 5:10 a.m.

A level two snow emergency means that county, city and township roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

In a press release, Sheriff Donini said, "Only those who feel it necessary should be out on county and township roads".

Sheriff Donini went on to say employees should contact their employers to see if they should report for work.