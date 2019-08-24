Sheriff asks for help finding suspects who stole copper wire

The Boyd County Sheriff is looking for a truck and the people seen in surveillance video taking two large spools of copper wire from an industrial storage lot.

The Sheriff's Department says video shows people loading the wire onto a white, stake-type bed truck with dark fenders.

It happened in a storage facility along U.S. 23 south of Interstate 64.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Boyd County Sheriff's Department at (606) 739-5135. You can also send a message to the Department's Facebook page.