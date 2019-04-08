Sheriff seeking man for questioning in home invasions

Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader says that he, along with his deputies and in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, are looking for a man wanted for questioning in two home invasions and a stolen vehicle investigation.

Jeremiah Green, 29, is described by the Sheriff as having green eyes and brown hair. He is 5"7, and weighs 187 lbs.

Sheriff Reader says that Green may be driving the stolen vehicle that is in question. The car is a dark-colored Acura TSX with an Ohio license plate with the number reading: HKQ 7771.

The Sheriff's Department says if you see Green or know his whereabouts call 911.